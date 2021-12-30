Forsyth, other central Georgia counties under tornado watch

UPDATE: As of 11:08 p.m., the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Forsyth County until midnight.

“Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Salacoa Valley to Waleska to Little River Landing to Emerson to near Braswell, moving east at 55 mph,” the NWS said in a statement.

In the event of a severe thunderstorm, the NWS recommends moving “to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.”

Forsyth County and other areas of central Georgia are under a tornado watch from 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 to 5 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, according to the National Weather Service.



“The main threats are … damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or two, especially across north Georgia,” the NWS said in a statement.

According to the NWS, tornado watches are “issued … for counties where tornadoes may occur.”

Forsyth County remains in the slight risk category for severe weather, which predicts strong and possibly damaging wind gusts, periods of heavy rainfall and possible isolated flooding.

Forsyth County residents can sign up for emergency and weather alerts at the county government’s website.



Alerts can be sent out via text, call or email for severe weather events like thunderstorms, flash floods and tornado warnings and other public safety issues.

