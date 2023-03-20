Freeze warning issued on first day of spring

Residents in Forsyth County will be snuggling under the blankets as they go to sleep on this first night of spring 2023, as the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the third consecutive night.

The freeze warning takes effect tonight, March 20, at 11 p.m. and will expire Tuesday, March 21 at 10 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 30 degrees in parts of north Georgia, including Forsyth County.





