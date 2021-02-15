GDOT crews prepping roads for winter weather in metro Atlanta, North Georgia

The Georgia Department of Transportation has several recommendations for dealing with winter weather.

GDOT officials recommend residents stay prepared by making sure homes are winter-ready, keeping extra supplies, paying attention to weather reports and creating a vehicle emergency supply kit with items like jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water and non-perishable snacks.



Other tips for cold weather include:

• Beware of black ice (especially on bridges and overpasses) and watch for fallen trees or power lines.

• Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary or postpone until daylight when road conditions, such as black ice, may be visible.

• Do not pass a GDOT dump truck spreading salt/gravel; gravel may kick up and could break car windows. Follow at least 100 feet behind these vehicles.

• Be aware of GDOT work crews who clear snow and ice from interstates and state routes.

• SLOW DOWN to at least half of the normal speed limit and drive in low gear.

• Treat a non-working traffic signal as a four-way stop.