Group warns about potential Hurricane Helene impacts on Lake Lanier

Rain from Hurricane Helene could raise Lake Lanier “suddenly by more than 6 feet, submerging dock ramps and potentially leaving docks inaccessible from the shore,” the Lake Lanier Association said Wednesday.
