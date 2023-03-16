How Forsyth County residents can become ‘Storm Spotters’

An upcoming training program is hoping to prepare Forsyth County residents to respond to wet weather.
At 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31, Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service in Peachtree City will host SKYWARN Storm spotter training, where residents can learn how to report severe weather and damage caused by severe weather to the NWS.
The training is free and open to anyone. It will be held at the Forsyth County Administration Building, 110 E. Main Street. For more information, go to Forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx... or Forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Emergency-Management-Agency.