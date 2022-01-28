Light snow possible this afternoon according to the National Weather Service

According to the National Weather Service, light snow is possible this afternoon into tonight across portions of northeast Georgia, including Forsyth County.
Snow accumulations will remain under one inch.
A wind advisory is in effect this evening with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, especially across higher terrain, according to NWS.
A wind chill advisory is in effect late Friday through Saturday morning for portions of north Georgia.
Wind chill values could drop as low as 10 below zero across far north Georgia. While the rest of the outlook area does not meet wind chill advisory criteria, a special weather statement has been issued for wind chill values in the teens through the overnight hours.