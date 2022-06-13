NWS: Heat advisory in effect through Friday

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees are expected across much of north and central Georgia through Friday, June 17.Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will also be possible this evening and will be capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning.Officials encourage people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors as often as possible.Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov for more information about heat-related illness.