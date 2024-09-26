By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
NWS: Helene poses double threat in rain, winds to Forsyth County. Here’s when and how the storm is expected to hit the area
09262024HELENE
At 6:30 p.m., Hurricane Helene was upgraded to a Category 4 storm by the National Weather Service. Image courtesy of NWS
Hurricane Helene could bring wind and rain risks unlike any storms seen recently in the area, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.