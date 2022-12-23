‘People need to stay vigilant’ as cold weather hits Forsyth County

Grimes said despite the rain on Friday morning he was not aware of any reports of black ice in the county.

“It does appear that the forecast held with what we anticipated,” he said. “As the wind came in last night, it dried the roadways, so I’m not aware of any reports of black ice this morning.”

Instead, Grimes said the biggest issue caused by the storm was bringing trees down on roads and power lines.

“I think at this point the biggest thing we have dealt with today is trees that have come down,” he said. “We have probably had between 15 and 20 tree-down calls that have either temporarily blocked roadways or been on power lines. We’ve been in touch with Sawnee and Georgia Power throughout the day.

“Their outages both have fluctuated as we go through the day, but they’ve got crews out working, trying to get people’s power back on as quick as possible.”

In online updates on Friday, Sawnee reported outages, including a peak of more than 1,500 members in the seven-county service area being affected. All Sawnee outages in Forsyth County had been cleared as of press time.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Georgia Power reported one outage affecting 33 customers.

As cold weather continues, Grimes advised that power outages could continue and recommended that residents have a plan for the weather.

“I think now it’s just continuing to make sure that people bring their pets in tonight, like most people did, and watch their homes, make sure that they take preparations that we shared earlier in the week and make a plan in case the power goes off,” he said. “We’ve seen trees come down, people lose power temporarily, so make sure you have a plan if the power goes off.”

Other cold weather tips include capping spigots and letting faucets drip to protect against pipes freezing, only using indoor-approved space haters and keeping items in the car to deal with cold weather for those traveling.

For more up-to-date information on this Christmas weekend’s weather, visit the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov.

Forsyth County government will also be posting weather updates on social media and its website at www.forsythco.com. Other emergency tips can also be found at the county’s website.