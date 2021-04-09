Severe storms possible in Forsyth County as cell moves across southeast

The National Weather Service has said that scattered thunderstorms are to be expected across north and central Georgia today, including Forsyth County. Storms could become stronger or severe through the night and heavy rainfall is also possible. Primary threats are hail, damaging wind gusts and spin-up tornadoes.
As of Friday, April 9, Forsyth County is in the marginal risk category.
The National Weather service says that in case of a tornado, move to the lowest level of your house or an interior room without windows, such as a bathroom or closet. Basements are ideal to take cover. Cover your head and neck to protect from falling debris.
For severe weather alerts in Forsyth County, please click here. Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency weather alerts to receive notifications about severe storms, flooding and tornadoes.
To report any storm damage, please click here or email ema@forsythco.com