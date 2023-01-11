Severe weather possible Thursday, Jan. 12 as storms move through area

A cold front pushing through the southeast is expected to bring severe storms to Forsyth County Thursday, Jan. 12 afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office.
Forsyth County is in the slight risk category for Thursday's storms, which could mean an enhanced risk of isolated tornadoes, strong damaging winds and frequent lightning.
The National Weather Service says in case of a tornado move to the lowest level of your house or an interior room without windows, such as a bathroom or closet. Basements are ideal to take cover. Cover your head and neck to protect from falling debris.
