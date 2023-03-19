By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Spring kicks off on a freezing note
First day of the season begins with a freeze warning in effect
Freeze warning
National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has extended the latest freeze warning to begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 and run through Monday, March 20 - the first day of spring.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 24 degrees in parts of north Georgia, including Forsyth County. 

Sub-freezing temperatures can cause frost and kill outdoor vegetation, including crops and flowering plants. 

Outdoor pipes can also be damaged by sub-freezing temperatures.


Residents are urged to take precaution to protect plants, drain outdoor pipes and keep animals inside.

The spring equinox begins Monday, March 20 at 4:24 p.m. At this time, the NWS has issued a freeze watch for Monday night.