Spring kicks off on a freezing note

The National Weather Service has extended the latest freeze warning to begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 and run through Monday, March 20 - the first day of spring.
Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 24 degrees in parts of north Georgia, including Forsyth County.
Sub-freezing temperatures can cause frost and kill outdoor vegetation, including crops and flowering plants.
Outdoor pipes can also be damaged by sub-freezing temperatures.
Residents are urged to take precaution to protect plants, drain outdoor pipes and keep animals inside.
The spring equinox begins Monday, March 20 at 4:24 p.m. At this time, the NWS has issued a freeze watch for Monday night.