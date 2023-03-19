Spring kicks off on a freezing note

The National Weather Service has extended the latest freeze warning to begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 and run through Monday, March 20 - the first day of spring.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 24 degrees in parts of north Georgia, including Forsyth County.



Sub-freezing temperatures can cause frost and kill outdoor vegetation, including crops and flowering plants.

Outdoor pipes can also be damaged by sub-freezing temperatures.



