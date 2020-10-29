Storm damage from Hurricane Zeta reported across Forsyth County

Local officials are reporting blocked roads, downed trees and power outages in Forsyth County due to wind and rain from Hurricane Zeta on Thursday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, teams of deputies are using chainsaws to clear downed trees that have blocked several roads in the county.
"There are dozens of trees down across Forsyth with multiple roads blocked," the post said. "We are working to get a running list of those roads out to you as soon as we can. We currently have 9 teams of chainsaw cutting deputies responding to the largest roadways and working their way down the list."
The updated list of affected roads in also available on the FCSO's Facebook page, but it said "it is not a comprehensive list as there may be side roads not listed here. Many are waiting for utility companies to come out and clear wires."
FCSO officials said they have added 40 additional deputies to roads this morning as several major intersections are without power.
Drivers are encouraged to stay home this morning, and those that do go out should treat intersections without lights like a four-way stop.
The Cumming Police Department is also urging drivers to avoid Sawnee Drive between Tribble Gap Road and Canton Highway due to two large trees coming down "and another tree about to come down."
According to the police department, a downed tree and power line have also shut down Veterans Memorial Boulevard in both directions
Sawnee EMC has reported more than 75,000 meters in the service area without power.
"Additionally, our crews are reporting that there are hundreds of trees down throughout our service area, which can lead to broken poles and increased restoration times," officials said in a Facebook post. "We have over 80 crews, which were already onsite prior to the storm and ready to tackle any and all effects from it. They continue to work throughout our service area to restore power as quickly, and safely, as possible.
"Restoring power to all affected members will take time and we currently do not have an estimated time of restoration, as can be the case in this nature of work with a storm of this magnitude."
Sawnee officials said online that electric meters for homes and businesses let them know about outages, and outages can be reported through the company's free app, online at sawnee.com, text OUT to 768482 or by calling 770-887-2363.
As of 11:20 a.m., FCSO's list of roads with downed trees or power lines included:
Christopher Robin Rd / Barrington Trail
- 6500 block of Bryant Dr.
- Red Bank Rd / Drew Campground Rd
- 1900 block Nestledown Dr.
- 2400 block Cambridge Hills Rd
- Access Rd/ Brannon Rd
- Ronald Reagan Blvd / Old Atlanta Rd
- Post Rd / Mary Alice Park Rd
- McCoy Cir/ Karr Rd
- Mountain Rd/Mountain Laurel Dr
- Baker Rd/Tower Rd
- Collins Point Rd/Bragg Rd
- Matt Hwy / Old Etowah Dr
- Pittman Rd / Polo HL
- Horseshoe Bend/ Cain Cir
- Matt Hwy/ Dahlonega Hwy
- Rogers Rd/ Rogers Crossing
- Boulder Bluff Dr/ Cool Springs
- Fleetwood Dr/ Century Dr
- Turner Rd/Rising Mist Ln
- 6000 block Lake aires Dr
- 9000 block Waldrip Rd
- Sourwood Rd/ Post Rd
- 653 Veterans Memorial Blvd
- State Barn Rd/ Dahlonega Hwy
- Hendrix Rd/Boulder Bluff Dr
- 8800 Block Old Terry Ford Rd
- Bettis Tribble Gap/Timberland Dr
- Waterford Dr/Glencree
- Dogwood Dr/Bald Ridge Acres
- Lake Aires Dr/ Lake Forest
- Shady Oak Ln/Walnut Grove
- Valley Circle /Hwy 9
- 5000 Block Hendrix Rd
- Pleasant Grove Rd/Plesant Oaks Cir
- 6400 Block Burruss Mill Rd
- Vickery Creek Rd/Odell St
- 4000 Block Settingdown Cir
- Mayfield Dr/Mayfield Ln
- Palm Tree Pass/Pist Brook Farms
- 2900 Block Pleasant Grove Rd
- Laurel Springs Pkwy/Bagley Dr
- Canton Hwy/Bramblett Rd
- Taylor Pkwy/Southers Cir
- Winchester Dr/Deerwood
- 2700 Block Spot Rd
- Jewel Bennett Rd/Hwy 9
- Samples Rd/Delmar Dr
- Bettis Tribble Gap/Spot Rd
- Matt Hwy/Redger Ln
- Hopewell Rd/Hubbardtown
- 1900 Block Hemrick Rd
- Keith Bridge/ Leland Dr
- Buford Dam/Habersham Marina
- 400 South Bound Exit 13 Ramp
- Buford Dam/Timberlake
- Shiloh Dr/Mars Hill Rd
- Chamblee Gap/Greenwood Acres
- Pilgrim Mill/Lakeside Circle
- 6000 block Castleberry Rd
- Holtzclaw Rd/ Chattahoochee Rd
- Shady Grove Rd/ Indian Knoll Rd.
- Baldridge Marine Rd/ Peachtree Rd
- 7900 block Mount Tabor Rd
- Tidwell Rd/Huntington Cir
- Keith Bridge Rd/ Millwood Rd
- Brookwood Rd / Vaughn Dr
- 1700 Block Stoney Point Rd
- Matt Hwy/Etowah Bluffs
- Matt Hwy / Pooles Mill
- Drew Rd/ Bethel Rd
- 1500 Sawnee Dr
- Old Atlanta Rd/Clubhouse Rdg
- Buford Dam/Kemp Dr
- Pilgrim Cir/Pilgrim Mill Rd
- 500 block Strickland Rd
Residents can sign up for weather alerts through the Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency through Forsyth County’s website.
Sawnee EMC has also activated their emergency response plan and is encouraging residents to take appropriate precautions. Officials say that while a power meter will normally notify the utility of an outage, residents can always advise the utility company of any issues directly on their website. An outage map can be found here.