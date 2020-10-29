Storm damage from Hurricane Zeta reported across Forsyth County

Local officials are reporting blocked roads, downed trees and power outages in Forsyth County due to wind and rain from Hurricane Zeta on Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, teams of deputies are using chainsaws to clear downed trees that have blocked several roads in the county.

"There are dozens of trees down across Forsyth with multiple roads blocked," the post said. "We are working to get a running list of those roads out to you as soon as we can. We currently have 9 teams of chainsaw cutting deputies responding to the largest roadways and working their way down the list."

The updated list of affected roads in also available on the FCSO's Facebook page, but it said "it is not a comprehensive list as there may be side roads not listed here. Many are waiting for utility companies to come out and clear wires."

FCSO officials said they have added 40 additional deputies to roads this morning as several major intersections are without power.

Drivers are encouraged to stay home this morning, and those that do go out should treat intersections without lights like a four-way stop.

The Cumming Police Department is also urging drivers to avoid Sawnee Drive between Tribble Gap Road and Canton Highway due to two large trees coming down "and another tree about to come down."

According to the police department, a downed tree and power line have also shut down Veterans Memorial Boulevard in both directions

Sawnee EMC has reported more than 75,000 meters in the service area without power.

"Additionally, our crews are reporting that there are hundreds of trees down throughout our service area, which can lead to broken poles and increased restoration times," officials said in a Facebook post. "We have over 80 crews, which were already onsite prior to the storm and ready to tackle any and all effects from it. They continue to work throughout our service area to restore power as quickly, and safely, as possible.

"Restoring power to all affected members will take time and we currently do not have an estimated time of restoration, as can be the case in this nature of work with a storm of this magnitude."

Sawnee officials said online that electric meters for homes and businesses let them know about outages, and outages can be reported through the company's free app, online at sawnee.com, text OUT to 768482 or by calling 770-887-2363.

As of 11:20 a.m., FCSO's list of roads with downed trees or power lines included: