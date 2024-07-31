By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Thousands without power after storms push through Forsyth County
07302024STORM
A strong thunderstorm hit west Forsyth County at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. This double rainbow could be seen from the Tribble Crossing Publix parking lot at Canton Hwy and Tribble Road. - photo by Michelle Hall
Thousands are without power and authorities have advised drivers to stay off roads after storms swept through Forsyth County and surrounding areas.