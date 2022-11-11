Tropical Storm Nicole expected to bring heavy rainfall, wind to Forsyth County overnight

Forsyth County is expected to see heavy rains and strong winds Thursday night through Friday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole hits Georgia.
In a Facebook post, Forsyth County Fire Department officials said the area is expected to see 1-3 inches of rain overnight, which could create potential flooding in creeks and rivers prone to rapidly rise, such as Big Creek and the Etowah River.
“Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida and is moving north toward our area today,” the FCFD said. “This will be a short-lived event with the worst weather likely to occur overnight.”
The fire department said the county will likely see wind gusts of 30-40+ mph, which could cause downed power lines and trees.
"The main threats of the storm system should be over by noon on Friday, November 11th with colder temperatures moving in for the weekend," the post said.
Residents can sign up for emergency and weather alerts from the Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency at www.forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Emergency-Management-Agency/Weather.
If residents lose power, Sawnee EMC and Georgia Power have online outage maps and ways for customers to report outages online.