Tropical Storm Nicole expected to bring heavy rainfall, wind to Forsyth County overnight

Forsyth County is expected to see heavy rains and strong winds Thursday night through Friday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole hits Georgia.

In a Facebook post, Forsyth County Fire Department officials said the area is expected to see 1-3 inches of rain overnight, which could create potential flooding in creeks and rivers prone to rapidly rise, such as Big Creek and the Etowah River.

“Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida and is moving north toward our area today,” the FCFD said. “This will be a short-lived event with the worst weather likely to occur overnight.”