Adlen Robinson: Fall is here and the festivals are beginning

Who can believe fall is finally here? Sometimes September has days that certainly still feel like August, but thankfully, October is right around the corner and promises some cooler days and nights.

Now is the time to plan out the fall activities you want to do. The FCN does a fantastic job keeping you posted about local fall festivals and fall happenings around our county. We are so lucky to live so close to the North Georgia mountains, where there are always lots of things going on at this time of year.

Here are some ideas to help you plan your many fun fall outings.

Check out what fall festivals are happening this year. Look at your calendar and go ahead and pencil in which ones you plan on attending.

Consider renting a mountain cabin. We rented a cabin last year in beautiful Blue Ridge. We had so much fun exploring the cute town, checking out local art, and relaxing in the hot tub at the cabin — all while enjoying beautiful mountain views. Of course, there are tons of outdoor activities you can do in the mountains — hiking, bike riding, fishing, and canoeing just to name a few.

Go camping. Fall is the perfect time of year to camp outdoors. The days are still warm enough to enjoy dipping your toes in the mountain stream —or possibly swimming in the lake depending on the day. The nights are perfect for an outdoor fire and making smores.

If you have young children, don’t forget to bring along a deck of cards and/or a few board games. Show those screen-addicted kids some old-fashioned entertainment. You just might be surprised how they enjoy it!

Book a bed and breakfast or hotel in one of the downtown mountain cities. Dahlonega is always fun — but so are Ellijay, Helen, Tallulah Falls, Blue Ridge, Hiawassee, Clayton and Blairsville. Check out one or all of these fun little close-by escapes.

Go for a hike at one of the many hiking trails in and around our county. Bring along a picnic lunch and don’t forget to bring plenty of water. If it is just you and your spouse, pack some cheese and crackers, along with grapes, and a bottle of wine.

Visit one (or more) of the numerous wineries all over North Georgia — they are all fun to explore, and of course the wine tastings are the best.



