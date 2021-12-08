Adlen Robinson: Gifts from the kitchen

Who doesn’t love getting a homemade gift from the kitchen during the holidays? Try one or all of these recipes for your family members and friends this Christmas season. Look for cute Christmas containers and glass jars at the dollar store, and use colorful ribbons to complete your cute packaging. For your friends who like to cook, include the recipe.

Chocolate Fudge Sauce

1 ¼ cup heavy cream

½ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons corn syrup

2 tablespoons butter

7 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

In a saucepan, combine heavy cream, brown sugar, corn syrup and butter. Heat over medium heat and stir until sugar dissolves. Boil gently for 4 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and salt. Pour into a jar and refrigerate.

Poppy and Sesame Seed Crackers

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup butter

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

4-5 tablespoons ice water

Sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in poppy seeds and sesame seeds. Add ice water and knead together. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill in refrigerator for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350-degrees. Roll out dough on lightly floured surface. Cut into small squares or other desired shape. Prick each with a fork a few times. Bake on parchment lined baking sheet for 12-15 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

White Chocolate Peanut Butter Krispies

2 cups Rice Krispies

2 cups dry roasted peanuts

2 cups mini marshmallows

1 cup creamy peanut butter

2 pounds white chocolate chips

In a large bowl, combine cereal, peanuts, and marshmallows. In a microwaveable bowl, combine peanut butter and white chocolate chips and microwave for a minute. Stir every 30 seconds until fully melted. Pour peanut butter/white chocolate mixture over cereal and stir to combine. Drop by tablespoons onto parchment paper lined baking sheet. Let sit for 2 hours.

Slow Cooker Spiced Nuts

2 egg whites, lightly beaten

4 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups almonds

2 cups walnut halves

2 cups cashews

2 cups pecan halves

8 teaspoons cinnamon

2 cups sugar

2 cups brown sugar

4 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup water

Whisk egg whites with vanilla. Add nuts, stirring to combine. In another bowl, whisk together sugar, brown sugar, ground ginger, ground nutmeg, ground cloves, and salt. Add to nuts and pour all into a slow cooker. Cook on high for 1 ½ hours, stirring every 30 minutes. Add water. Cook another 20 minutes on low. Pour out onto parchment paper lined baking sheets to cool.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate Mix

1 (6-ounce) box candy canes

2 ½ cups powdered milk

1 cup dark cocoa powder

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Crush candy canes in a food processor, or place in plastic zipper bag and crush with rolling pin. Combine all ingredients, mixing well. To make, combine 1/3 cup mixture with 1 cup boiling water or hot milk. This would be so cute gifted in a Mason jar with red and green ribbons tied on, and a gift tag with directions.

Sweet and Salty Crunch Mix

8 cups Chex cereal mix

2 cups pecan halves

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup corn syrup

½ cup butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon baking soda

Preheat oven to 250-degrees. In a large bowl, combine cereal and pecan halves. In a saucepan, combine brown sugar, corn syrup, and butter. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and baking soda. Pour over cereal. Pour into a 9x13 inch pan and bake for one hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool on parchment paper and then break into pieces.