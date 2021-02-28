Adlen Robinson: Inspirational quotes to live by

I know we were all glad when we bid farewell to the year 2020. I am equally happy to send the month of February packing as well.

Even though it is a short month, February doesn’t have much going for it — especially this year. Thankfully, March is just days away, and while we will still have some cold days and nights, along with grey days and rain, spring will be here before you know.

I was helping a friend with a writing project and needed some inspiring quotations to go along with the copy. Some of them really made me smile. I know many of you are probably feeling the blah of February like me, so I wanted to share some inspiration with you.

“The most difficult thing is the decision to act. The rest is merely tenacity.” –Ameilia Earhart

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” — Maya Angelou

“I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall.” –Serena Williams

“My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person.” –Ruth Bader Ginsberg

“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping- stone to greatness.” –Oprah Winfrey

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” –Eleanor Roosevelt

“It is never too late to be who you might have been.” –George Eliot

“God could not be everywhere, so therefore he made mothers.” –Jewish Proverb

“Grant that I may seek not so much to be understood as to understand; to be loved as to love.” –Saint Francis of Assisi

“Action is the foundational key to all success.” –Pablo Picasso

“Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping-stones to success.” –Dale Carnegie

“I honestly think it is better to be a failure at something you love than to be a success at something you hate.” –George Burns

“It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” –Harry S. Truman

“The only thing that interferes with my learning is my education.” –Albert Einstein

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the things you did.” –Mark Twain

“Tell me and I will forget, show me and I might remember, involve me and I will understand.” –Confucius

“Most of us are about as happy as we make up our minds to be.” –Abraham Lincoln

“Self-Trust is the first secret to success.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Everything in moderation … including moderation.” –Julia Child

“We know what we are, but know not what we may be.” –William Shakespeare

“Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.” –Henry Ford

“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” –Helen Keller

“If you can dream it, you can do it.” –Walt Disney





Adlen Robinson is an award winning columnist and author of “Organic Food and Kitchen Matters.” You can email her at adlen@adlenshomematters.com.