Adlen Robinson: Make a health plan for the new year

I don’t know anybody who is sad the year 2020 is just about over. I think we all just want to put the year behind us and pray for better times ahead.

On that note, I heard a study the other day saying that the average American gained 16 pounds during the pandemic. Ouch!

Even if you didn’t gain weight this year, chances are you still have some health resolutions for the new year.

Here are some tips when it comes to making your 2021 health plan a success.

Be realistic. If you need to lose some weight, don’t do some crazy starvation diet. You know how those work. You might lose weight, but as soon as you resume a normal diet, you usually gain the weight right back — sometimes you gain even back more weight. Health experts say to aim for losing one to two pounds a week.

Try not to obsess about a number on the scale. For women, that’s hard. Instead, take your measurements and focus on how your clothes are fitting. After a few months, take your measurements again to monitor progress.

Keep a journal. It doesn’t have to be too detailed, but keeping track of your exercise routine can be motivating. Just jot down the date, what sort of exercise you did and for how long.

For example, Monday is 25 minutes on the treadmill, 20 minutes hand weights and 10 minutes stretching.

This is also a great place to record how many steps you walk in a day.

Speaking of steps, a pedometer is a great tool to help you keep up with how much you are moving in a day. You don’t have to get an expensive one either. Mine was about $30 and it works great.



