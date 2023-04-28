Adlen Robinson: Some Asian Favorites

Chinese Chicken with Lemon Chicken

1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite sized cubes

Marinade:

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon dry sherry

1 egg white, beaten

Sauce:

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons lemon zest

½ cup chicken broth

3 tablespoons sugar





For Cooking:

1 cup flour

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, grated

2 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 2 teaspoons water

Vegetable oil

To Finish:

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

2 green onions, sliced

Whisk together the marinade and pour over chicken cubes. Set aside for 20 minutes. Whisk together lemon juice, lemon zest, chicken broth, and sugar. Set aside.

Pour a little oil into skillet or wok. In a bowl, combine the flour with the marinade and chicken. Working in batches, fry the chicken bites until crisp. Drain on paper towel lined plate. Wipe out skillet and add 1 tablespoon of oil. Add ginger and garlic and cook a minute or two. Add the sauce and the cornstarch slurry. Heat until thickened. Add chicken and toss to combine. To serve, sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions. Serve with white or brown rice.

Vietnamese Vermicelli Bowls

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into thin strips

Marinade:

2 teaspoons lime zest

½ cup shallots, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon ground Chinese five spice

¼ cup peanut oil

Bowl:

8 ounces vermicelli, cooked, drained and rinsed with cold water

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 English cucumber, chopped

½ cup radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced

Fresh basil leaves

Fresh mint leaves

Cilantro leaves

Mung bean sprouts

Roasted peanuts, chopped

Nuoc Cham:

¼ freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon fish sauce

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon honey

½ jalapeno, seeded and minced

Combine marinade ingredients. Pour marinade over chicken and marinate in the refrigerator for a few hours or preferably, overnight.

If possible, grill chicken until done—alternatively, cook chicken in a wok until cooked through.

In individual bowls, add some vermicelli, red bell pepper, English cucumbers, radishes, basil, mint, cilantro, mung bean sprouts and roasted peanuts.

In a bowl, whisk together Nuoc Cham sauce. Pour over the bowls, and toss to combine.

Spicy Cold Peanut Noodles

¾ pound spaghetti

2/3 cup water

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup rice vinegar

3 tablespoons brown sugar

¼ cup peanut oil or avocado oil

3 teaspoons chili garlic sauce

1 ½ teaspoons sesame oil

1 (1-inch) piece, peeled and grated

1 clove garlic, minced

2 green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

Boil spaghetti until done and then drain and rinse with cold water. In a blender, combine water, peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, oil, chili garlic sauce, sesame oil, ginger and garlic. Blend until very smooth.

Toss the spaghetti noodles with the peanut sauce. Cover and refrigerate until very cold, several hours. Toss again and sprinkle with green onions and sesame seeds.

This refreshing cucumber salad is the perfect side dish to accompany your main dish.

Cucumber Salad

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 clove garlic, minced

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

¼ cup cilantro leaves, chopped

Whisk together soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, brown sugar, garlic, and crushed red pepper flakes.

Place cucumber slices in a bowl. Pour dressing over and sprinkle with sesame seeds and cilantro. Toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.