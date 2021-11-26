Adlen Robinson: Thanksgiving Day leftovers

I hope you all enjoyed a wonderful Thanksgiving Day meal with your family and friends. If you were the host, you likely have lots of leftovers. It is time to transform those leftovers and enjoy some delicious meals with those ingredients. Enjoy!







What is more comforting than turkey pot pie? Nothing comes to mind! You can make this super quick if you use store-bought pie crusts.

Turkey Pot Pie

1 egg plus 1 tablespoon water

1/3 cup butter

1 onion, diced

1/3 cup flour

½ teaspoon poultry seasoning

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon salt and pepper

1 cup chicken broth

2/3 cup half and half

1 ¾ cups frozen vegetables, thawed

2 ½ cups leftover cooked turkey, diced

¼ cup parsley, minced

1 double pie crust

Preheat oven to 400-degrees. Whisk together the egg and 1 tablespoon water and set aside. In a saucepan, melt butter and then add diced onion, cooking until soft, 5 to 8 minutes. Add flour, poultry seasoning, thyme, salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in chicken broth and half and half. Bring to a boil, then simmer for a few minutes, whisking until thickened. Add turkey, thawed vegetables, and parsley. Taste for seasoning, adding more if necessary. Line a pie plate with one of the pie crusts and pour in the filling. Brush the edges with the egg wash, and then top with the other pie crust, fluting edges. Cut a few vents in the top and brush with the egg wash. Place the pie on a baking sheet (in case of spillover) and bake until golden brown, about 35-40 minutes. If edges begin to brown too quickly, cover them with some aluminum foil.

Cool pot pie for 10 minutes before serving.

This is one of those dishes that is perfect for chilly fall and winter dinners—nobody would guess that a dish this delicious is perfect with leftover turkey. You could also totally make this with rotisserie chicken.

Turkey Tetrazzini

1 pound dry spaghetti

6 tablespoons butter, divided

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound mushrooms, sliced

½ cup dry white wine

¼ cup flour

2 ½ cups chicken or turkey broth

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

5 cups cooked turkey (or chicken) chopped

1 cup shredded sharp white cheddar cheese

1 cup frozen peas

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 ¼ cup panko bread crumbs

½ cup Parmesan, grated

2 tablespoons olive oil

Preheat oven to 350-degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking oil. In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add garlic, cook 30 seconds. Add mushrooms and cook several minutes. Add wine and cook until wine is absorbed and mushrooms are soft, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Add remaining 4 tablespoons butter and when it is melted, add flour, stirring well for 2 to 3 minutes. Slowly add chicken (or turkey) broth, whisking until no lumps remain. Simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Stir in the turkey, cheese, peas, and oregano. Add cooked spaghetti, tossing well. Season with salt and pepper. Pour into prepared dish. In a small bowl, combine panko, Parmesan, and oil. Top baking dish evenly with the panko mixture. Bake until top is golden and cheese is melted, about 30 minutes.

This recipe is more of a guide than anything. Feel free to add whatever leftovers seem to fit. Maybe you had fresh herbs you used for garnishes—chop them up and toss them in the soup. Don’t have shell noodles on hand? Substitute a different shape of pasta, or use rice.

Turkey Soup

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 onion, diced

2 tablespoons flour

3 carrots, peeled and diced

2 stalks celery, diced

3 cups cooked turkey, chopped

8 cups turkey or chicken broth

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 ½ cups shell noodles

2 tablespoons parsley, minced

In a soup pot, add olive oil and butter. Cook onions until very soft, 10 minutes. Sprinkle on the flour, stirring to combine. Add carrots, and celery, cooking a minute or so. Slowly add turkey or chicken broth, whisking to combine. Add cooked turkey, poultry seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 15 minutes. Add noodles and boil for another 10-12 minutes, until pasta is tender and cooked. Taste for seasoning, adding more if needed. Discard bay leaf. Stir in parsley.