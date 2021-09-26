Adlen Robinson: Use clean skincare and cleaning products

If you ask most people what constitutes a healthy diet, they will likely say, fruits, vegetables, lean protein and limited fat. Nobody actually thinks donuts are healthy — ditto for fried foods or most things in packages. But what about things we put on our skin and products we use to clean our homes?

- photo by Adlen Robinson While bleach certainly cleans well, are those fumes safe for you to breathe? Many health experts say no. Those harsh fumes can be particularly dangerous if you have asthma or some other type of compromised lung issue.

Thankfully, there are lots of natural cleaning products on the market. But did you know you can easily make your own products using ingredients you probably have in your home right now? Making your own products will save you lots of money and will keep you and your family safe from harmful chemicals.

Don’t forget about plain old white vinegar. I love using straight up vinegar to clean out my refrigerator. It is also great to use to clean bathrooms.

Essential oils are awesome for their wonderful scents, as well as their health properties. You can find them everywhere — even in most grocery stores. They are super potent, so you only need a few drops. My top favorite essential oils are lemon, tea tree, lavender, peppermint, rosemary, eucalyptus, orange, pine, lemongrass, and grapefruit.

Here are some recipes for some natural household cleaning products.

All Purpose Cleaning Solution

2 tablespoons Castile soap

5-10 drops essential oil (your favorite scent)

2 cups water

Spray bottle

Combine Castile soap, essential oil and water in a spray bottle. Shake before each use.

Disinfectant Spray

3 lemons, peeled

1 ½ cups vodka

Spray bottle

Combine the lemon peels and vodka in the spray bottle. Let sit at room temperature for 1-2 weeks so the lemon oil can infuse the vodka. Shake before spraying. Let spray sit on surface before wiping.

Lemon Soft Scrub

2 tablespoons baking soda

5 drops lemon oil

Make a paste with the baking soda and lemon oil. Use the scrub on ceramic tile in your bathtub and shower.