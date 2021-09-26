Adlen Robinson: Use clean skincare and cleaning products

If you ask most people what constitutes a healthy diet, they will likely say, fruits, vegetables, lean protein and limited fat. Nobody actually thinks donuts are healthy — ditto for fried foods or most things in packages. But what about things we put on our skin and products we use to clean our homes?
While bleach certainly cleans well, are those fumes safe for you to breathe? Many health experts say no. Those harsh fumes can be particularly dangerous if you have asthma or some other type of compromised lung issue.
Thankfully, there are lots of natural cleaning products on the market. But did you know you can easily make your own products using ingredients you probably have in your home right now? Making your own products will save you lots of money and will keep you and your family safe from harmful chemicals.
Don’t forget about plain old white vinegar. I love using straight up vinegar to clean out my refrigerator. It is also great to use to clean bathrooms.
Essential oils are awesome for their wonderful scents, as well as their health properties. You can find them everywhere — even in most grocery stores. They are super potent, so you only need a few drops. My top favorite essential oils are lemon, tea tree, lavender, peppermint, rosemary, eucalyptus, orange, pine, lemongrass, and grapefruit.
Here are some recipes for some natural household cleaning products.
All Purpose Cleaning Solution
2 tablespoons Castile soap
5-10 drops essential oil (your favorite scent)
2 cups water
Spray bottle
Combine Castile soap, essential oil and water in a spray bottle. Shake before each use.
Disinfectant Spray
3 lemons, peeled
1 ½ cups vodka
Spray bottle
Combine the lemon peels and vodka in the spray bottle. Let sit at room temperature for 1-2 weeks so the lemon oil can infuse the vodka. Shake before spraying. Let spray sit on surface before wiping.
Lemon Soft Scrub
2 tablespoons baking soda
5 drops lemon oil
Make a paste with the baking soda and lemon oil. Use the scrub on ceramic tile in your bathtub and shower.
Hand Sanitizer Spray
10 drops Tea Tree oil
3 tablespoons rubbing alcohol
½ teaspoon vegetable glycerin
Combine all in a small spray bottle. Spray on hands and rub them together.
Linen Spray
Small spray bottle
1/3 cup witch hazel
10 drops lavender oil
Combine all in the spray bottle. Shake before spraying on linens.
Air Freshener
1 cup water
¼ cup witch hazel
5-7 drops lavender oil
5-7 drops lemon oil
Spray bottle
Combine all in the spray bottle. Shake before spraying.
Glass Cleaner
¼ cup rubbing alcohol
¼ cup white vinegar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
5 drops lemon oil
5 drops orange oil
2 cups water
Combine all in the spray bottle. Shake before using.
We all want a clean house and home environment — but we also want to make sure we are breathing in things that won’t hurt our bodies. Please try some of these “clean” DIY cleaning products and let me know what you think!
Adlen Robinson is an award winning columnist and author of “Organic Food and Kitchen Matters.” You can email her at adlen@adlenshomematters.com .