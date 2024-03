Whenever my dinner plans go out the window for one reason or another, there is one thing I can always reach for to make dinner work: pasta. First of all, pasta is one of those ingredients I always have on hand—in fact, I usually have at least four or five different kinds of pasta. For sure I always have spaghetti and/or bucatini, penne and/or ziti, orzo and/or some other tiny pasta, egg noodles of some sort, and elbow macaroni.