It is all Greek to me - May 2023

I love Greek food. There is something so satisfying about the flavors and textures of Greek cuisine. Greek food is also incredibly healthy- I love food that is delicious and comes with no guilt! It is a total win win!

Here are some of my favorite Greek dishes—perfect for the upcoming warm weather months. Enjoy!

Hummus

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ cup tahini

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 ½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon ground cumin

Pinch of salt and pepper

¼ cup water

Garnish: olive oil and paprika

In a blender, pulse together chickpeas and garlic. Add tahini, sesame oil, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. With blender running, add water until desired consistency. Pour into serving bowl and drizzle with a little olive oil and sprinkle with paprika.

Serve with pita bread, pita chips and cut up vegetables.