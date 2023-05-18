It is all Greek to me - May 2023

I love Greek food. There is something so satisfying about the flavors and textures of Greek cuisine. Greek food is also incredibly healthy- I love food that is delicious and comes with no guilt! It is a total win win!
Here are some of my favorite Greek dishes—perfect for the upcoming warm weather months. Enjoy!
Hummus
1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 clove garlic, minced
¼ cup tahini
½ teaspoon sesame oil
1 ½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon ground cumin
Pinch of salt and pepper
¼ cup water
Garnish: olive oil and paprika
In a blender, pulse together chickpeas and garlic. Add tahini, sesame oil, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. With blender running, add water until desired consistency. Pour into serving bowl and drizzle with a little olive oil and sprinkle with paprika.
Serve with pita bread, pita chips and cut up vegetables.
Greek Chicken
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
½ cup plain Greek yogurt
¼ cup olive oil
4 lemons
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Whisk together yogurt, olive oil, zest from one lemon, juice from that lemon. Slice the other 3 lemons and set aside. Place the chicken breasts in a plastic zipper bag and pour half of the yogurt mixture over them. Massage to coat the chicken. Marinate the chicken in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
Heat the grill over medium-high heat. Grill the chicken breasts, basting with remaining yogurt mixture. Turn once you have some nice grill marks. Add the lemon slices to the grill and grill those on both sides for 2-3 minutes per side. When chicken is cooked through, remove to a platter and tent loosely with aluminum foil. Rest for a few minutes. Slice the chicken and top with grilled lemon slices.
Greek Salad
4-6 cups romaine, chopped
1 European cucumber, sliced in half moons
½ red onion, thinly sliced
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup pitted kalamatas, halved
6 ounces feta cheese, cubed or crumbled
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
½ lemon, juiced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
Pinch of salt and pepper
¼ cup olive oil
To a serving bowl, toss together lettuce, cucumber, onion, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta. In a small bowl or a small jar, whisk or shake red wine vinegar, lemon juice, oregano, salt, pepper and olive oil.
Pour dressing over salad and toss to combine.
Greek Grilled Eggplant
½ olive oil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 eggplants, cut into ¼-inch rounds
1/3 cup feta, crumbled
2 tablespoons parsley, minced
Juice from ½ lemon
Tahini Dressing:
1/3 cup tahini
1 lemon, juiced
2 tablespoons water
1 clove garlic, minced
½ teaspoon salt
Whisk together olive oil, dried oregano, crushed red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Preheat grill over medium-high heat. Brush the eggplant rounds with the olive oil mixture and grill until you have nice grill marks, and then flip, about 3 minutes per side. Remove eggplant to serving platter. Squeeze the ½ lemon over the eggplant.
Whisk together tahini, juiced lemon, water, garlic and salt. Drizzle the grilled eggplant with the tahini dressing and then sprinkle with feta and parsley.
Tabbouleh Salad
1 ½ cups bulgur wheat
1 ¾ cups boiling water
2 lemons, zest and juice
½ cup olive oil
½ cup red onion, finely minced
1 clove garlic, minced
3 tablespoons parsley, minced
3 tablespoons mint leaves, minced
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 European cucumber, diced
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
¾ cup feta, crumbled
1/3 cup pitted kalamata olives, sliced
2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves, minced
Place bulgur in a large bowl and pour boiling water and lemon juice over, stirring to combine. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature for 2 hours or in the refrigerator for 4 hours.
To bulgur, add lemon zest, olive oil, onion, garlic, parsley, mint, salt and pepper. Toss to combine. Add cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, olives, and oregano. Toss to combine. Taste for seasoning.