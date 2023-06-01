Pork Tenderloin Done Right

Honey Garlic Pork Tenderloins



2 pork tenderloins



1 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

2/3 cup honey

¼ cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes





Preheat the oven to 425-degrees. Spray a baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Brush the tenderloins with the olive oil. In a small bowl, combine salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. Sprinkle spices all over tenderloins. Add tenderloins to baking dish. In a bowl, whisk together honey, chicken broth, soy sauce, garlic, apple cider vinegar and cornstarch, stirring to combine. Pour mixture all around tenderloins and sprinkle with crushed red pepper flakes.





Bake, uncovered for 20 minutes or until internal temperature is 145-degrees. Remove from oven and cover with aluminum foil. Let sit for 10 minutes. Slice pork and spoon the sauce over all.





There are plenty of bottled teriyaki sauce out there, but making it yourself is quick and easy. It is also superior to anything in the bottle.

Teriyaki Pork Tenderloins

2 pork tenderloins



¾ cup teriyaki sauce (recipe follows)

2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

2 green onions, sliced





Teriyaki Sauce

1/2 cup soy sauce



1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice or pineapple juice

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon avocado oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons

ginger, grated

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch, plus 1 ½ tablespoons water





Make teriyaki sauce. Whisk together soy sauce, orange or pineapple juice, brown sugar, avocado oil, minced garlic, grated ginger and sesame oil.





Place tenderloins in a plastic zipper bag and pour ¾ cup of the sauce over all, massaging to coat the meat. Refrigerate for 4 hours. Reserve remaining sauce mixture.





Place pork tenderloins in a baking dish, sprayed with non-stick cooking oil. Discard marinade. Bake in a preheated 425-degree oven until internal temperature is 145-degrees.





Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine reserved sauce mixture with cornstarch mixed with cold water. Bring to a boil and then simmer, stirring until slightly thickened.





When pork tenderloins are done, remove from oven and tent with foil for 8-10 minutes. Slice pork and drizzle with teriyaki sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and sliced green onions.

Balsamic Pork Tenderloins

2 pork tenderloins



1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

4 tablespoons olive oil

6 cloves garlic, peeled and cut into slices

2 tablespoons favorite steak seasoning

3 sprigs fresh rosemary, leaves removed and finely minced

3 sprigs fresh thyme leaves, removed and minced

Preheat oven to 500-degrees. Spray a baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Pour balsamic vinegar into dish. Pat pork tenderloins dry with paper towels. Cut small slits in the pork tenderloins and insert the garlic slices. Pour the olive oil over tenderloins and then rub them all over with steak seasoning, rosemary and thyme leaves. Place on balsamic vinegar. Roast, uncovered, for 20 minutes.





Remove from oven and tent with aluminum foil. Let sit for 10 minutes. Slice and serve.





Rice is the perfect side dish for pork tenderloins. For the teriyaki pork, you can make a simple rice dish that everybody loves. Just cook some rice according to the package directions and then top with a few generous pats of butter and a few glugs of good soy sauce. Sprinkle with sliced green onions and a sprinkling of sesame seeds. For the other two pork recipes, this rice pilaf is a spectacular side dish.

Rice Pilaf

1 tablespoon olive oil



1/3 cup onion, finely minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup orzo pasta

½ cup long grain rice

1 ½ cups chicken or vegetable broth

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons parsley, minced

1/3 cup slivered almonds, toasted





In a small saucepan, add olive oil and heat over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and saute until softened, about 5 minutes. Add orzo and rice, stirring to combine until orzo and rice are beginning to get toasty. Add broth, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer and cover. Cook until rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Uncover and add parsley and almonds. Cover and let sit off of the heat for a few minutes. Fluff with a fork and serve.





Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Parfait for Two

1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

2 tablespoons sugar

1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

½ cup fresh blueberries

½ cup favorite granola

2 mint sprigs





In a small bowl, toss the sliced strawberries with the sugar. Cover and refrigerate for an hour or even overnight. Spoon the strawberries and juices into two glasses. Top with half of the yogurt, half of the blueberries, and half of the granola. Repeat the layers and top with the mint sprigs.