Tips to keep you organized while spring cleaning

Last week we talked about tackling those numerous spring projects — from updating the look of your home, to organizing your messy garage, spring is the perfect season to spruce up your home.

But what about deep cleaning your space? If that thought makes you groan, keep reading. Here are some tips to help you get your home spic and span.

- photo by Adlen Robinson Make a list. Readers know how much I love list making — it is the only way to keep track of what you need to do and how much you actually accomplished. Nothing makes me happier than completing a task and then crossing it off my list.

Go through your home with your pad of paper in hand and jot down what needs to be done in each room.

For example, your kitchen list might read something like this: Clean out refrigerator and freezer, vacuum and mop, organize pantry, go through cabinets and purge duplicates or unneeded items, clean windows, clean oven, clean top of the refrigerator and behind, seal granite countertops. Make a list for each room in the house. Don’t let this process overwhelm you — instead, look at it as a tool to keep you on track.

Gather your supplies. Make sure you have all the tools you need: all-purpose cleaner, glass cleaner, plain vinegar, wood cleaner, rags, scrub brush, stainless steel cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner and brush, step stool, etc.

Make your plan. If you have family helping, choose the day or days you plan on cleaning, and assign tasks to different family members. Bribery helps.Whether you offer money or a fun, family outing, definitely offer something to motivate those who might not be eager to spend a day cleaning the house.

Plan your menu for the big cleaning day. You don’t want to have to stop cleaning to make lunch or dinner, so plan on getting sandwiches for lunch and maybe ordering out or going out for dinner.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water while you work on your cleaning tasks. If plain water doesn’t appeal to you, try adding some lemon or lime juice.

Turn up the tunes. Music always makes everything better. Play your favorite playlist, or tune in to your favorite music genre. I love that you can find any music you want now — whether you love country, rock and roll, or even classical music, you are sure to be more productive when you are jamming to your favorite tunes.

Break up your cleaning sessions. If your deep cleaning will take two or more days, plan on breaking up the cleaning days over several weekends.

Clean on Saturdays, but take a break on Sundays. Nobody wants to spend their entire weekend cleaning.

Purge, purge, purge.

While you are cleaning, collect things you know you rarely use, or don’t need. Do you really need 10 extra blankets? What about baking sheets?

Do you have lots of plastic containers that don’t have lids? Let’s purge those.

How is your closet? Now that spring is here, it is the perfect time to sort through your winter clothes and give away what you don’t like, or never wear.

Go ahead and put away your winter clothes and then examine your spring and summer clothes. No doubt there are things in that group you also don’t like anymore, or never wear. Consider making a donation to your favorite charity.

Clean out your paperwork area. While you are on your cleaning rampage, go ahead and organize your filing cabinet.

I recently went through our files and found so many files that were from many moons ago and were no longer needed — files of cars we no longer owned, health insurance we didn’t use, a washer and dryer we had long since replaced, etc. Throw those files away.

Spring cleaning does take lots of effort, but nothing feels better than walking around your spotless house — spring is such a beautiful season. Now you can enjoy the lovely weather knowing your home is meticulously clean.

Adlen Robinson is an award winning columnist and author of “Organic Food and Kitchen Matters.” You can email her at adlen@adlenshomematters.com.

