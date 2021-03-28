Letter: Recent cartoon misses the mark on Georgia's new voting law

I was disappointed in your choice of the cartoon on page 9A in the midweek edition.

First, it promotes the stereotype of white versus Black and the notion of old white guys being on the wrong side of race issues.

More importantly, it tries to confirm the unproven and inherently racist theme that there are laws that specifically disenfranchise minorities, especially Blacks.

It is not disenfranchising to require an ID to vote, for example. Or to apply for an absentee ballot. Or to require voting on election day.

Your editorial pages are generally fair and show both sides of issues. That's why this cartoon was disappointing and out of character. I hope it's not a trend.

Jim Eggensperger



Cumming

