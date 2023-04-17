A message of gratitude in memory of former Forsyth County Commissioner Molly Cooper

On behalf of our entire family, I want to thank the outpouring of prayers and condolences regarding the passing of my beautiful wife and life partner, Molly.When we first married 30 years ago, I had already been an active part of Forsyth County for years and Molly relocated with the children from Marietta. She was initially referred to by some as "Mrs. Dr. Cooper". It didn't take long for the community to recognize that she had her own strong identity and indeed was a force of nature in her own right.I cannot thank everyone who have lent their support these past 2 years since her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, from the medical professionals who cared for her to the public who cared about her. But I do feel an obligation to give a shout out to those who gave her public tributes: Rabbi Levi Mentz, my good friend and spiritual counsel. Representative Todd Jones, Sheriff Ron Freeman, Chair of the County Commission Alfred John, CEO of the chamber of commerce James McCoy; and county managers David McKee and Kevin Tanner. To those who made sure I stayed well nourished while sitting Shiva. There are so many more who have been there for us, and we appreciate each and every one of youWith sincere gratitude,

Scott Cooper and family