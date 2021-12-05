Mike Tasos: A dog and his people

Rick Bragg writes the way I only wish I could write.

There’s something about writers from the South. The ones who should make me laugh do just that. Then there’s James Lee Burke, whose mastery with prose is, for my money, beyond compare.

Bragg, a former newspaper journalist, who has a Pulitzer Prize among his awards, has written a book with a near and dear subject – dogs. Specifically, his newest book, “The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People” is a treasure that must be read.

It seems the most difficult columns to write have been when I tried to put into words the emotional roller-coaster ride of having to euthanize our Golden Retrievers, Sam and Chester. These columns have also elicited the most written response from readers.

While writing them, there have been several breaks necessitated by having to clear the tears. Let’s face it, dogs become a part of the family and them being gone leaves a void that, if it ever subsides, is as slow as sorghum running down the side of a jar.

Bragg, trying to be surly, writes of Speck’s penchant for bad behavior and disruption. The dog was a gift, but didn’t come with a cute bow, which would have virtually unseeable because of the matted fur.

Speck just showed up on Bragg’s expanse of land near Jacksonville, Alabama. He was a stray, abandoned and seemingly incorrigible. The pet adoption events that are all the rage every weekend had a similar occurrence here.

Only this was adoption in reverse. Speck adopted Rick, his mom and even his brother Sam, a focal point of the book. Sadly, Sam, who initially had little use for Speck, died in April after battling pancreatic cancer. Gradually, Sam came to provide the love that Speck inspired.



