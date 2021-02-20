Mike Tasos: Haven’t we given enough up this year?

Smack dab in the middle of this past week, the calendar told us it was Ash Wednesday. It seems the calendar has to tell us every year when to begin Lent.

It’s a precursor to Easter every year, the timing supposedly based on the whims of the Man in the Moon. No matter who’s doing the explaining, it’s pure “lunarcy” to try and comprehend.

Always the question: So, what are you giving up?

I pondered that query and thought, wait a minute, haven’t we given up enough? Try Hank Aaron and Rush Limbaugh recently. Not wanting to begin a 40-day pity party, let’s get something back instead of doing without.

I’m more than willing to give up mourning the passing of heroes. It looks like we’ll soon be back to business as unusual.

Major League baseball is sheepishly promising a new beginning, press releases talking of a full schedule. The Braves are asking season-ticket holders to pony up around $1,500 for a pair of All-Star week tickets.

Except…

There might be no mid-season classic because, in an era of ifs and maybes, not only is sleepy Joe calling for a dark winter, but we might also be dealing with a sucky summer too.

Fans will fork out season-ticket wampum, Braves fans are allowed to chop til they drop and after a successful stab at a the World Series, we can all dance the Truist Park Tango as we all skip merrily into football season.

Oh, behave! It could happen. Anything can.

Did you ever think Don Quixote might be right up there with the Alamo heroes? Those Texans could use some help with windmills these days.

And what might those down-home, beer-swilling NASCAR fans be thinking after it took more than 10 hours, to complete the Daytona 500 on Sunday and Monday?

Oh wait. That was a good warm-up for AOC, Joe and all those crazies saying, adios to gasoline and hello to electric cars.

I can just hear it: “Leroy, my dad-gummed car won’t budge. Can anybody help me find my shorts?”

Two days of “snailing’ will mean it was chock-full of excitement. If you were a snail. Couch potatoes watching at home will need oxygen.

I was getting bored after not having any football, so I decided to participate in a sleep study. It was a grueling exercise.

Apparently, based on feedback — rather complaints — I snore as if there are three bears using my bed as a cave. We’re talking decibels.