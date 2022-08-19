Mike Tasos: I’m back and ready to tell more stories

The other day I was wearing one of my favorite T-shirts.

It reads: “Get off your High Horse.”

Of course, who else but John Wayne would befit such an image.

I even got some kudos from folks older than me. We were in an elevator, and I was a tad uncomfortable at being the subject of so much attention.

I was probably blushing when a grandmotherly type poked me (as well as Duke) while admiring my fashion statement.

She pointed out to Mr. Grandfatherly-type: “Look honey, you love John Wayne.”

Gramps, who had probably had a full afternoon of being violated by a bevy of doctors, just wanted to go home and take a nap.

I wish I had more John Wayne T-shirts. They’d serve me well accompanying my Eagles and Notre Dame wear.

And don’t even think of changing channels if “Big Jake” is available. Especially when he lets Richard Boone have it. Oops! I hope that wasn’t a spoiler.

Since the cat has been let out of a very old bag, there are a few exchanges where the Duke is, well, the Duke.

Righting a wrong and just before he sends Richard Boone to a dirt nap, Wayne is asked: “Just who are you?

“Jacob McCandles,” he answers.

I thought you was dead (notice the improper English),” he is told.

In that gravelly, inimitable John Wayne voice, he says: “Not hardly.”

I’ve been getting a little Big Jake thrown my way lately.

No, I haven’t shot anyone. Oh wait, I misspoke. Thanks to a neighbor, I have been spraying Joro spiders at a frenetic pace.

They are creepy and plentiful and give me nightmares. I am positively giddy as I prowl about the yard, taking out those eight-legged bastids. It makes for a gleeful activity to temper trips to the doctor.

I guess folks my age go to the doctor until you don’t have to go anymore.

Then… Well let’s just leave that one alone.

Thanks to the thousands, no hundreds, no dozens, well to the two of you who wondered if Lefty won and I became infirm.



