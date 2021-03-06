Mike Tasos: I’m catching on to cancel culture

To ask it politely: “Who are these silly people?”

Surely, their lot has taken the “See Rock City” bait, hook, line and sinker. I imagine they’re having hourly powwows, trying to figure which rock to crawl out from under.

They are at home in those hills. All those rocks complement the ones in their heads.

Last time I checked, I have not been canceled.

Whew! What a relief.

Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben and Cleveland’s Chief Wahoo (Indians) have all been permanently retired. Friends from other areas have inquired: “What do you think will happen with the Braves?”

That’s easy: If they hit and pitch like they did last year, there’s a good chance they’ll play in October.

We’re canceling Mr. Potato Head. He’s now “Potato Head.” All right, who’s the pervert who took this action after peeking under his peel?

Meanwhile, the president is doing a great job imitating Moose from the Archie comics. You can see the bubbles floating from his brain as he attempts to answer questions.

Dr. Seuss books are persona non grata. It’s censorship, sure, but I never heard of those six canceled books. Theodore Geisel is big money. Those titles weren’t.

We’ve got a straight from the South “Y’all come!” sign at the Mexican border with refuges in designer duds storming the castle. Does anyone, with the exception of those getting a free pass, think that’s a good idea?

It’s my turn to do some kicking out. I’m now forming my own cancel culture:

Health insurance companies: Try making sense of seeing your doctor for your annual physical, being asked a question and getting a bill for the physical AND an office visit. I suggested to the finance woman that now it justifies ignoring your doctor.

Telemarketer/scammers: Now they’re emailing invoices for bogus antivirus purchases. It’s ironic they request you grant access to your computer so they can plant a virus. I’m asking Prakesh, our reformed ex-telemarketer, to teach them the error of their ways by planting a cobra or two in their clapboard office.



