Mike Tasos: It looks like summer will be a bit more normal

The house landed. The Witch never saw it coming. And who’s that overdressed woman emerging from the soap bubble?

What’s that you are warbling?

“Come out, come out wherever you are.”

OK. If you say you’re Glenda the Good Witch, that’s fine by me. It’s your show. Can you do this one thing for me?

Take that stick in your hand and beat some good sense into those who have seen there’s a dry hole when it comes to correct answers.

While you’re at it, can you turn Dr. Fauci into Bubble Boy? He’s worn out his welcome. You’d better get him into the clear sphere.

And I mean pronto. Before his nose grows so much it pops the balloon before he receives his hero’s welcome in Wuhan.

It does appear the esteemed Dr. Fauci snookered us all. Now there are two prevailing theories on COVID’s origin: Wet market or laboratory lunacy.

Fauci probably has wet undershorts in anticipation of the continuing saga of his nefarious dealings. My money is on the Wuhan lab. Eventually the truth will emerge. My fear is that the world will become a powder keg.

Sleepy Joe wanted the job. He and his crew purportedly had all the answers. And maybe they did. Sorry, Mr. President. Someone went and changed the questions on you. With your nearly 50 years in the politics game, that shouldn’t have surprised you.

Bottom line: Does it really matter who put the match to COVID? No one, no matter the country, would argue that murder, larceny and perjury in this matter, warrant severe punishment.

• • •



