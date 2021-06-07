Mike Tasos: It looks like summer will be a bit more normal

The house landed. The Witch never saw it coming. And who’s that overdressed woman emerging from the soap bubble?
What’s that you are warbling?
“Come out, come out wherever you are.”
OK. If you say you’re Glenda the Good Witch, that’s fine by me. It’s your show. Can you do this one thing for me?
Take that stick in your hand and beat some good sense into those who have seen there’s a dry hole when it comes to correct answers.
While you’re at it, can you turn Dr. Fauci into Bubble Boy? He’s worn out his welcome. You’d better get him into the clear sphere.
And I mean pronto. Before his nose grows so much it pops the balloon before he receives his hero’s welcome in Wuhan.
It does appear the esteemed Dr. Fauci snookered us all. Now there are two prevailing theories on COVID’s origin: Wet market or laboratory lunacy.
Fauci probably has wet undershorts in anticipation of the continuing saga of his nefarious dealings. My money is on the Wuhan lab. Eventually the truth will emerge. My fear is that the world will become a powder keg.
Sleepy Joe wanted the job. He and his crew purportedly had all the answers. And maybe they did. Sorry, Mr. President. Someone went and changed the questions on you. With your nearly 50 years in the politics game, that shouldn’t have surprised you.
Bottom line: Does it really matter who put the match to COVID? No one, no matter the country, would argue that murder, larceny and perjury in this matter, warrant severe punishment.
• • •
Asking someone whether they’ve been vaccinated is very uncool. It’s like asking: “Who’d you vote for?”
Gov. Brian Kemp issued his answer: “…vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional - not state government… data held by the Georgia Department of Public Health and their immunization system will not be used by any public or private entity for a vaccine passport program.”
Again, all the rumors of needing vaccination proof in order to buy a can a beans, is out of play.
Vaccine mandate? It’s none of your beeswax.
• • •
School’s out. The kids are not worrying about traffic and speeders. They’re focused on summer silliness, swimming, sports. I never ask much from you, dear readers, but here goes: Please slow down, whether on the highway, school zone, parking lot and subdivision.
We’ve all been through enough. Let’s get through the summer without any incidents.
• • •
We’re abiding by Glenda’s Witch wishes. We’re coming out and going places. Roads are jammed, flights are full, and rental cars (if you can get one) are demanding premium prices.
Brian works with me in Central Florida. He and his family are leaving Orlando for the Keys. He said people have had plenty of “inside” time. He is a “Universal” guy and says the crowd limits of under 100 percent capacity still means long lines.
I’ll bet Disney parks are stifling hot. But the hotels are nicer.
• • •
So, let’s begin our trip down the yellow brick road. We’re back! I want to head for Oz. One thing that won’t be heard around most houses: “Have you seen my Scarecrow mask, Sweetheart? I need to go to Publix.”
Mike Tasos’ column is published every other weekend. Let’s take it slow and easy. Watch out for venomous snakes. And wear plenty of sunscreen! He can be reached at miketasos@earthlink.net. He is also on Facebook.