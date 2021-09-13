Mike Tasos: My conscience is clear. My mind — not so much.

Apologies if what I am throwing your way seems more nonsensical than usual.

I didn’t get a license plate number, nor did I see if Ralph Cramden was driving, but I’m pretty sure I got hit by a bus Tuesday evening. My mishap occurred somewhere between the Publix pharmacy in Cruse Marketplace and the safety of home sweet home.

All week, I’ve been in a funky fog that has had me struggling to process day-to-day events that should be completely straightforward.

Like the low-hanging clouds that blanket us after a heat-lightning summer storm, things remain foggy from my office chair. I really do wish my MacBook would stay still as I type.

Despite feeling as if on a five-day Ambien bender where I’ve been slamming pills as if they were M&Ms, I swear I haven’t touched either.

Remember the Anacin commercials of days past? I recall a hammer playing the drum solo from “Wipe Out” on some poor sap’s noggin.

That’s your columnist as I write this. Instead of gobbling Tylenol, my addled brain is wondering if Anacin is still on the market and whether that guy’s skull ever broke that hammer?

Juan Valdez and I are now fast amigos. His rich Colombian coffee has been akin to Geritol for me this week.

And, by the way, I have no idea what Geritol is, other than that it is (or was) some type of speed for codgers like me. And its pitchman Willard Scott said “Adios” to us this past week.

We’re now some 250 words into this offering, I’d better purge my soul to you faithful readers who have made it this far.

I got my second jab this past week. I am now fully vaccinated and absolutely thrilled that I won’t be part and parcel to Joe’s patience wearing thin. It’s both hilarious and scary when Joe tries to be like Ward Cleaver when he scolds us.

A trip to the Apple store at Avalon was a buzzkill when I was commanded to put on a mask in order to wait three hours to get Greg’s iPhone, which didn’t do well in an encounter with the garage floor, repaired.

“But, but, but I’ve been vaccinated. Looky here at this official card that says so. I’m still waiting on my secret decoder ring,” I tried to reason with the scowling greeter at the door.

Her answer: “It’s Apple policy.”



