Mike Tasos: October has been a great month so far

Five stars.

If I were to write a review of October, it might read: “Perfection. Not too hot. Maybe even a little chill. Meaningful college football games. The Braves are making memories for fans. Thanksgiving and Christmas bearing down on us. Bring it on!!!”

Last Monday, I had the pleasure of witnessing that perfection at Crystal Falls Golf Club.

Chilly morning relinquished its hold on the weather, giving way to a sunny late morning, early afternoon in that pristine 18-hole track that is more picturesque than ever.

Personally, back in the day, Cheech and I thumbed our collective noses at the former owners of Lanier Golf Club and signed on at Crystal Falls, a course so far into its infancy that it only consisted of nine holes. Nowadays, all 18 holes are postcard worthy.

Health problems have forced my clubs into storage. Maybe someday — just maybe — I’ll be able to give golf another whirl. But that’s somewhere down the road. More pressing is getting a mystery solved involving a kidney.

I’ve never experienced the joy of having a kidney stone. On the 11th of my beloved October, I spent the day in the emergency department at Northside. By the way, we have a top-notch ER and their treatment alleviated my desire to bite a quarter in half.

The doctor thought it was a kidney stone. So did the nurses. I was a little loopy and I believe a custodian cleaned the room and said: “Oh man, you got ‘dem kinny stones.”

At least that’s what I thought he said. I might have even called him “Dr. Strangelove.”

The real doctor said there was nothing abnormal on my right side, maybe muscle spasms and inflammation. He then added one of the words you just don’t want to hear: “However...”

I’m a firm believer that it’s the “however” that will always get you.

So, we’ll see what’s taken residence on my left kidney and deal with that. I’m trying to rationalize that maybe whoever read the CT scan had a touch of dyslexia and confused left from right.

Stay tuned. Is that cryptic enough for you?




