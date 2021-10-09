Mike Tasos: One outing the boys won’t soon forget

Maybe it was Clark Griswold who once opined “Family vacations ain’t no vacation.” If he didn’t say it, you know he, and all you other dedicated beleaguered dads had to at last think it.

This past week we trekked 1,000 miles between here and Humboldt, Tennessee.

What’s in Humboldt, you might find yourself wondering?

Perfectly reasonable. Vicki’s mom, the boys’grandmother (Gaga), has set up residence with Vicki’s sister, Chrissie, and her husband, Kenny.

They live in an idyllic setting that brings Tara to mind as soon as their home appears after emerging from a clearing.

I expected Rhett to spring out from one of the columns. The homestead is, in a word, breathtaking.

We were there for a visit.

“What are we going to do there?” Chris and Greg queried.

“We’re going to visit Gaga, Auntie Chrissie, and Uncle Kenny,” I said, trying to get the concept of interacting with relatives to two boys in their 20s.

“No, but what are we going to do,” Greg pressed.

After the requisite “visit” banter, I knew we needed to get some “meat” into the day’s activities. And what better way to continue the visit than sitting down to a good buffet lunch.

When I found out we were headed for the Casey Jones Restaurant in Jackson, I just knew there would be a full Grateful Dead tribute band jamming between mountains of food that was a sure-fire cure for the munchies.



