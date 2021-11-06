Mike Tasos: Passing the torch as Braves bring it home after 26 years

Was that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and Stacy Abrams smacking a smile clean off Freddie Freeman’s face?

Did I watch those two bozos take a sledgehammer to World Series MVP Jose Soler’s new Corvette?

Friday morning, I could swear I saw Ozzie Albies quit grinning, Joc Peterson stub out his victory cigar, The Battery be transformed into Tombstone after the gunfight.

Nah! Just a bad dream. No post-Halloween heebie-jeebies here. Our Braves exorcized all those “choke” perceptions and provided us with a World Series title. They won it. We own part of it.

Parades, fireworks, record-setting merchandise sales. We had our spirits lifted, taking a much-needed break from the nonsense coming at us from Washington.

And why not? The Truist Park scene made us all proud. Like a long-time ago kindergarten lesson, we shared this one.

When Manfred and Abrams sent the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Colorado, I demanded a refund from the Braves. True to my word, I didn’t attend a regular-season game.

Then, the team got hot. They wooed me by making baseball fun. I bought a season-ticket package for 2022, figuring this team had potential.

My baseball “student of the game” son, Greg, along with New Jersey friend, Oscar Molina, kept insisting the mediocre “win one/lose one” Braves were going to make the playoffs. I shook my head at their stupidity.

Greg: “They’re the hottest team in baseball.”

Playoff tickets? Sure, run that Amex for the entire package. And book me a ticket for an Elon Musk space junket while you’re at it.

Tickets and parking for this magical October came with a $3,000-plus price tag. As the playoff run got serious, I listed one World Series game on StubHub. I’ll get $2,500 back in one fell swoop.

The Saturday Series game was up for bid. Then-President Trump announced he was coming, and the tickets belonged to Greg, who finally got to see as much Atlanta post-season baseball as humanly possible.

He estimates President Trump’s seats were 25 yards away. Trump’s presence lifted the crowd’s mood even more. He and Melania chopped and waved, having a good time, despite never being acknowledged by the Braves PA announcer.

The blame for that falls somewhere between the Braves and MLB. But Big Boi and Ludacris got plenty of Truist Park behemoth-screen time.

When Atlanta lost on Sunday to send the Series to Houston, I had a sense of “Good Dad” emotions.



