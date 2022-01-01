Mike Tasos: ‘We got this’ - Wise words to enter a new year

“Nonsense” is a simple, all-encompassing word.

We’ve had more than our share thrown at us of late. Couldn’t believe that something called “omnicron” was recently responsible for nearly three-quarters of all the reported COVID cases.

The CDC got caught using the “N” word, spreading nonsense when it was really less than 25 percent of the cases.

It looks like the CDC was also using the “F” word. Fear.

Just when it looked like we were getting wise to this pandemic, we got sucker punched.

And if we’re hoping for some relief from elected officials, it is truly a case of “God help us.”

Imbecilic behavior is running rampant. It’s getting where freedom to enjoy Eggs Benedict on a Sunday morning has been snatched away.

Having heard about the cesspool our big cities have become, I have been naïve in thinking we in the South have more sense.

Rumors of arresting citizens trying to dine without proof of vaccination seemed like some sort of internet drivel. Surely, that can’t be a serious occurrence.

We attempted to have breakfast last weekend at Another Broken Egg on Old Milton Parkway. Before being seated, I was asked if we had masks.

“No. And neither do all those other folks sitting in your dining room.” Please note, those in the dining area land of plenty were less than 10 feet from me.

The young manager, blindly following what his bosses had told him, replied: “They all had masks when they walked to their tables. You have to wear a mask to come into the restaurant.”

I felt sorry for the youngster and wondered if he’d ever read about lemmings blindly walking over cliffs as they met their demise, following one another to their doom.

I was a lone voice of reason, commenting that the whole thing made no sense. I was told there was a state-wide mask mandate. There isn’t.

One rather large woman was masked up, requesting to eat outside. She said she didn’t want to be around all “these” people. I guess she was referring to all those enjoying a meal with their families.

She was blathering on, looking prepared to tackle a server carrying a tray of cinnamon rolls. “I lost three patients last week.”

Maybe not the “N” word but was definitely the “F” word. I couldn’t resist a zinger, even if I had just come from Mass. I know. A lot of good it did.

“Have you tried GPS? That should help you find them.”



