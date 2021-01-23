Winning the lottery would be easier than getting a vaccine appointment

In case any of you are experiencing severe memory loss, short-term or otherwise, who’s up for a trip down memory lane?

Remember when we went to the movies? No, not the ones on your laptop or iPad. I’m talking going to a building, not a man cave, forking over $20, finding a seat and settling in for the flick.

Except the family decided they were hungry. Off you’d go, like the desperate man with the big spear in the Donner Party, foraging for drinks served in a 55-gallon drum, popcorn in a trash bag-sized container.

When you stumbled back to the auditorium and the safety of your seat, probably $50 lighter, you were rewarded with what used to be called “Previews of Coming Attractions.”

Why they’re now called “trailers” is beyond me. Maybe “beforers” just wouldn’t work for those Hollywood folks.

Going to the movies was date night back in the day, an event accompanied with great anticipation of Friday or Saturday night. Personally, I was challenged in this arena. My suspicions were on full alert.

Just how many times did Velma Sue need to wash her hair or go to her grandaddy Ray Bob’s wake?

My activity this week was like trying to procure a mythical Golden Ticket, otherwise known as COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

This fiasco of an activity is like going to IMAX. Big screen grandeur promised. Unfortunately, like any government program, it’s all hat, no cattle. File government medicine in your mind as you read on.

I’m eligible to get a vaccine should I choose to do so.

I’m also eligible to buy a lottery ticket, which I did when the jackpot topped $970 million. Despite promising Gloria at the Buford Dam Road Marathon store that I’d be back to share my loot, those prayer fell on an Almighty deaf ear.

Turns out I had a better chance of cashing in my ticket than having anti-COVID juice fired into my arm.

On Tuesday, after days, and I mean days, of trying to find a spot to get the mysterious vaccine, I took matters into my own hands.

I stormed the Forsyth County Health Department on Hwy. 20. Well, I didn’t actually “storm” the clinic, but had visions of doing so.

Walking in, I was greeted with a snarl and asked if I had an appointment. I responded no appointment. At least not yet. I told the menacing nurse I was hoping Papa Joe would forgive my grievous early November lapse in voting judgement and throw me a bone.

I reasoned he was giving away lots of things and my hand was outstretched.

My humor, real or imagined, was awarded with an upside-down smile. A scowl. I think there might have been a few bared teeth.

My inquiries about vaccines were met with surliness, rudeness and feeling like I was intruding.

I really wanted to tell them I helped pay their salaries.

I should have said that. But I didn’t.



