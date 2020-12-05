Dick Yarbough: Some random thoughts on some random subjects

Here we go again. The University of Georgia has another Rhodes Scholar. According to my abacus, that makes 25. But who’s counting? (Wink! Wink!) Phaidra Buchanan of Tyrone, Georgia, is the latest.

She will begin her studies at Oxford University in England in October and will pursue a Master of Science degree in comparative and international education. Congratulations to her and Glory, Glory to Old Georgia.

• • •

Speaking of UGA, let me introduce you to the latest Yarbrough-Grady Fellows selected by the Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications: Laura Burr, from Bishop, Georgia; Sophia Haynes, from Johns Creek; Sarah McRae, from Peachtree Corners and Grant Mitchell from Milton.

I won’t take the time to go into how one is chosen to receive these fellowships except to say they are highly competitive and on my best day I would never have qualified for one. These young people are brighter than a new penny and I am honored to be a part of the effort.

• • •

I read that Rod Klain has been named President-elect Joe Biden’s chief of staff. I doubt he remembers me but he was my primary contact during the planning for the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games. At the time, he served in that same role for Vice President Al Gore, who coordinated the federal government’s efforts.

Unlike a lot of people who get close to seats of power and become arrogant satraps, Klain was accessible and easy to deal with. I wish him well.

• • •

After reading of the despicable death threats — anonymous, of course — made against Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his family, I got this note from a friend who is a died-in-the-wool conservative: “I told folks leading up to the Nov. 3 election that if we wake up on the morning of Nov. 4 and learn that Joe Biden has been elected our next POTUS, that the sun will continue to rise in the East; the sun will continue to set in the West; that God will still be in control of the universe in which He placed a planet in orbit called Earth.”

You know something? He is right. Let’s keep things in perspective.

• • •

Uh-oh. I think I am in trouble. In doing some research on the family tree, I have discovered two ancestors on my momma’s side who were Confederate soldiers. One was even a prison of war. This obviously is not going to sit well with the historic revisionists, especially when they learn that I graduated from Russell High School in East Point, which was named for William A. Russell, an officer in the — you guessed it — Confederate army.

Fortunately, there are no statues erected to me (that I know of) to tear down. Maybe they will confiscate my Dixie Cups.

• • •



