Dick Yarbrough: Courtroom not place to decide Marjorie Taylor Greene’s political future

I think Marjorie Taylor Greene is a joke. An unfunny joke. She has accomplished nothing in her one term in Congress except to be denied assignment to any Congressional committee where the real work is done.

That means she has no influence in what passes or doesn’t pass in Congress and is relegated to making outlandish statements.

Even before she was elected, Greene had endorsed posts calling for the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She also liked Facebook comments about executing law enforcement agents who are in the “deep state,” (not to be confused with the Gazpacho police.)

And who can forget her concerns about the California wildfires having been started by a laser beam in space controlled by the Rothschilds, a prominent Jewish banking company.

There are more examples, of course, but I think you get the idea. She has made buffoonery an art form.

Now, Marjorie Taylor Greene is making headlines of a different kind. Five of Greene’s constituents represented by a group called Free Speech for People are seeking to disqualify her from appearing on the ballot in next month’s primary. They contend she violated the U.S. Constitution by engaging in an insurrection with her alleged support for the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

The case centers on a provision of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution — known as the disqualification clause — which bars any person from holding federal office who has previously taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and then has “engaged in insurrection” against the United States.

Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot has heard from both sides on the matter and says he will finalize his recommendation shortly. That recommendation will then go to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who will decide if Greene remains on the ballot for the May 24th primary.

Greene’s attorney James Bopp said, “The right to vote is at stake, right here, right now. Because they (meaning the plaintiffs) want to deny the right to vote to the thousands of people in the 14th District of Georgia by having Greene removed from the ballot.”

You may want to sit down lest you fall over in a faint at what I am about to say: Despite my oft-stated antipathy for Greene and her motor mouth, I agree with Mr. Bopp. It is not the court’s business whether Marjorie Taylor Greene is or is not on the ballot in May.



