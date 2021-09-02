Dick Yarbrough: Nervously awaiting another football season at UGA

If you don’t know by now, I love my alma mater, the University of Georgia, the oldest state-chartered university in the nation.

I am a proud graduate and a past president of the national alumni association. I have a haughty-looking portrait hanging somewhere in my beloved Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications, where I give what I consider a rather generous number of shekels each year to benefit the outstanding students who are fortunate enough to gain admission.

I am wont to brag incessantly on the academic achievements of my university, like the 25 Rhodes Scholars we have produced.

We pause here for supporters of You-Know-Where Institute of Technology to remind me once again about their number of astronauts — 14 — since they’ve only had six Rhodes Scholars. Bless their hearts.

But as much pride as I have in the academic success at UGA, I get cold sweats when football season come around. This coming Saturday, the 5th-ranked University of Georgia Bulldogs kickoff the 2021 football season against the 2nd-ranked Clemson Tigers in Charlotte and I am as nervous as a tom cat in a coonhound kennel.

You must understand that when I was in school in Athens, Georgia won 10 games. The problem is that it took them three seasons to do it. To make matters worse, I lived through the humiliation of The Drought, an era that will live in infamy. That was when You-Know-Where Institute of Technology beat us eight straight years, four in which our side didn’t even score a touchdown. During that time, we lost every way imaginable. We lost heart-breaking squeakers and we lost big. Those were dark days.



