Dick Yarbrough: Republican party needs to get it together

I must confess that as smart as I am, there are a few things in this world I do not understand, such as the unsolved problem in fundamental physics as to whether gravity and the quantum can be made to coexist within the same theory.

Egyptian hieroglyphics are a bit challenging for me as are the rules for the Tajikistan sport of buzkashi, which is similar to polo but involves hitting a goat carcass instead of a ball.

And then there is the Georgia Republican Party. I am not sure all the physicists, Egyptologists and buzkashi players in the world can figure out this bunch. I know I can’t.

After watching them boo Gov. Brian Kemp as he addressed the GOP state convention at Jekyll Island, I came away with the feeling that they are having their usual problem of identifying the enemy.

Hint: It is the other side. The Democrats have to be laughing their heads off at what they are seeing from the Republicans.

It seems some Republicans are having difficulty accepting the fact that the presidential race is over and is not coming back.

Obviously from the jeers, they hold the governor responsible. Well, guess what? He showed up for Kangaroo-Court-by-the-Sea and faced the Trump grumps head on.

If you will recall, Gov. Nathan Deal decided he would ignore the boo birds after vetoing a “religious liberty” bill in 2016.

I assume they don’t care that Kemp has signed a voting rights bill they all wanted, successfully guided the state through the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring that Georgia maintained a substantial reserve ($2.8 billion), instituted income tax cuts, raised teacher pay and opposes “critical race theory” being taught in our public schools. Sounds pretty Republican to me.

As if the nitwits could not get nitwittier, Vernon Jones, who has announced that he is running against Gov. Kemp in next year’s Republican primary got an enthusiastic reception from the crowd. Vernon Jones? You’ve got to be kidding. This guy has more baggage than an airport carousel. Check his record. He is the quintessential RINO.

I know a lot of Republican strategists and good ones they are. I have not talked to them about what is going on with the GOP these days, but I have a good idea. They have to be scared to death that the Donald Trump zealots are going to lead the party right off the cliff like a bunch of lemmings and hand the governor’s office to Stacey Abrams.



