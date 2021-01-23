Dick Yarbrough: Some random thoughts of wisdom to my great-grandson in the new year

To Cameron Charles Yarbrough:

I am a bit late in getting my annual letter to you this year. Losing Grandma Jane just before Christmas was something none of us were expecting even though she had been pretty sick.

Some worthwhile lessons came out of that sad experience that are worth remembering.

First, life is fragile and unpredictable. We have no guarantees on how long we are going to be on this earth. To waste this day because we assume there will be a tomorrow is not acceptable. We have no guarantees that there will be a tomorrow. Live each day to the fullest.

Second, Grandma was the most non-judgmental person I have ever known. She treated everyone kindly no matter who they were.

What you saw with Grandma Jane is what you got. No pretensions. No phoniness. That was noted at her going-home service and has been the central theme of comments I have received about her in the days since. What a great legacy to have and what an appropriate example for the rest of us to try to follow.

You can honor her memory by living up to the potential she saw in you. Be the best you can be at everything you do, whether in the classroom or on the practice field.

There are no shortcuts in life. Make excellence your norm. You may not always succeed but be able to look yourself in the mirror at night knowing you gave it your best shot.

You carry our family’s good name. Handle with care. A reputation lost is hard to regain. We all make poor choices from time to time and if you do, don’t try and rationalize your decision or blame others. Learn from it and don’t do it again.

Always tell the truth. Be a man of your word and someone who can be trusted. Don’t say anything you don’t mean. Avoid overstatement. Don’t brag. Let people see you for who you are, not what you say you are.



