Extension: Stay sharp with garden tool maintenance

Often when the weather gets cold, people retreat into their warm living rooms for hot cocoa and holiday movies. While this is a wonderful way to spend the winter, it often results in a rough garden re-entry in spring.

One of the best garden maintenance activities for winter is cleaning and repairing garden tools.

This is important for preserving your favorite spade or pruning shears, so gather up tools, some sandpaper, WD-40, and a warm cup of coffee for a little workshop quiet-time.

The very first thing you should do is remove any leftover dirt, sap, or plant residue. Sometimes, all this takes is a little elbow grease and a wire brush; sometimes soap and water are in order.

If there is a buildup of sap on your tools you can use a solvent like alcohol or turpentine to remove the sap. Once the tool is dry, you can inspect the metal for rust. If you find rust on your tools you can remove it with sandpaper or steel wool.

Once the metal is clean and dry, use WD-40 or another light machine or engine oil to protect the metal through winter. Wipe away the excess with a dry rag.

While going through this process, don’t neglect the wooden handles or you may end up with splinters next spring. Make sure the handles are clean, and then inspect them for rough spots or splinters.

If you find splinters, you can trim them off and then sand away any leftover roughage. Once this process is complete, apply a light coat of linseed or mineral oil to preserve the wood, wiping away the excess.

Pruners, shovels, hoes and chisels all have a cutting blade, so you may want to check these edges for damage. If the blades are chipped or dull, you can sharpen them using a file or whetstone. Make sure that you have eye protection and gloves before you start this process so that you are protected from stray shards of metal.

While working on blades of a tool, make sure that the blade is secured with a clamp or vice so the blade does not slip while you are working on it. Use long strokes in a single direction to sharpen the blade (especially if you are using a file) and try to maintain the original angle of the blade’s edge.

For things like scissors and pruning shears, you may need to disassemble the tool to make sure that it is properly cleaned and sharpened. Clamp the tool to your work surface and expose the head of the bolt and nut.