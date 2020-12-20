Opinion: Despite election controversy, life goes on

Don’t shoot the messenger but Donald Trump has lost his bid for a second term as president. He doesn’t have enough votes in the Electoral College and that is not likely to change. Whether the election was fair or not is for others to try and prove.

Trump’s team isn’t having much success in the courts or elsewhere trying to overturn the results. For now, the angry rhetoric and personal insults are only serving to create a serious split within the Republican Party at a time they can ill afford it. Come Jan. 5 and the Georgia senatorial runoffs and Republicans could be the minority party in Washington.

I have been around politics and politicians most of my adult life but I am having a hard time understanding the logic of those threatening to sit out the senatorial runoffs in Georgia because they questioned the validity of the presidential election. I am sure Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff would encourage them to do so. Their election would ensure Democrats control of the Senate, along with the House of Representatives and the White House.

The late American humorist Will Rogers once said that he was not a member of any organized political party. He was a Democrat. He might have a different opinion were he around today to witness a Republican president referring to Republican Brian Kemp as “the hapless Governor of Georgia,” Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan as a “RINO Never Trumper” and “too dumb or corrupt to recognize massive evidence of fraud in Georgia” and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as an “enemy of the people.”

And then there is Raffensperger’s response to Trump, “My family voted for him, donated to him and are now being thrown under the bus by him.”

While U.S. Attorney General William Barr — a Republican — says the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the vote, the Texas attorney general — a Republican — has filed a lawsuit against Georgia and three other states saying they “suffered from significant and unconstitutional irregularities.”



