Phill Bettis: Climbing Christmas trees

Dark clouds lined the horizon on a December afternoon. Rain was in the forecast as were Saturday errands.

For some reason, I had a strong impression about my parent’s home. It is not far away, and my parents are not there. They have long since passed and the Christmas season reminds me of the hole in my heart.

As I passed by their home, something was different. It was not the new family that now resides there. Something was missing. Only a stump remained of a Georgia white pine that once graced the edge of their yard.

That tree had grown and prospered throughout my youth and adulthood, but it was now struck down, likely a victim of recent storms and age.

Dad had transplanted the tree before any memory that I retained. I always thought of that tree as a Christmas tree, one too large to decorate but different than the other pines that existed nearby.

I also remember constantly climbing that tree when I was 7 or 8. I guess there was a bit of adventure, imagining I was climbing into the crow’s nest of an ancient ship or by altitude being closer to the jets that checkerboarded the skies with contrails above our home.

In those limbs, I could imagine travel and excitement that would come in later years. I dreamed as I inhaled the freshness of pine needles, a scent reminiscent of Dad who worked each day sawing pine lumber as he built houses that dotted the countryside. I recall climbing that tree on a particularly chilly November day when tiny snowflakes fell.

I was having a difficult time watching television that day as the death of John F. Kennedy was played again and again on the news.



