Ronda Rich: Calling to keep in touch

After a country supper in the days of my growing up, Mama would often stand up from the table and say, “Ronda, you clean up the kitchen. I need to call Idell and see how she’s doin.”

There was not a telephone by any bed in our house. We had a table phone in the living room and two wall phones: one in Mama’s sewing room (sister’s old bedroom) and one in the kitchen.

The cord to the rotary dial beige phone had a stretched out to about 12 feet long. Mama didn’t even mind that it dangled into a pool on the red and white kitchen tile.

When it bothered her or she needed to sweep, she picked it up and wrapped it several times around the phone. It looked nice but the first time you had to answer the phone in such a state, you had a tangled mess.

“Bessie,” Mama would say. “Hold on a minute. I got the cord tied in knots. Give me a minute.”

Then Mama would pull the phone into the bedroom, lie down on the bed and talk for hours, twirling the long cord through her fingers.

In the family I grew up in, I was taught early the importance of a phone call or visit to those who were lonely or sad. Until I was a 7, we had a party line. Now that was a treat. For me but not my elementary teacher who a line with us.



