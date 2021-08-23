Ronda Rich: The economics of homemaking

The last 10 years of her life, Mama once said, were the happiest of an extremely happy, fulfilling life.

Daddy had “made his way to the Lord” a decade before Mama did so, for the final chapter of her life, Mama was able to “loafer” and do whatever she pleased, whenever she pleased.

She no longer had to rise at dawn to make a pan of buttermilk biscuits and cook a full breakfast of eggs, country ham, grits, and gravy. And when the time came for supper, she no longer had to cook a meal. Instead, she either had a bowl of cereal or fried up a pan of cornbread and enjoyed that with a glass of sweet milk or buttermilk.

Make no mistake about it, though. Mama treasured her years of staying home to raise four children and diligently looking after her husband.

On the day before her sudden death stunned us all, she talked about the 87 years that had gone before.

“God has been so good to me,” she said. “All I ever wanted was to be a wife and a homemaker. As a little girl, that’s all I wanted — to grow up, marry a good man and have children. God has given me everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Mama was good at being a homemaker. Our little house was always dusted and neatly kept. Her morning routine included cooking breakfast, making beds, washing dishes (she never owned a dishwasher though I longed for one my entire childhood), sweeping floors, and in summer, watering her flowers before the heat attacked in a wave of humidity.

Probably because I witnessed daily the joy of Mama’s homemaking, I wanted to be a homemaker. I think that’s one of the loveliest words in the English language. To me, the noun “homemaker” is glorious and one of life’s most important occupations.



