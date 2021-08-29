Ronda Rich: The gift of Mrs. Wanda Parks

Several years ago, my niece, Nicole, called to ask a favor. This is something she rarely does.

Nicole is a talented and smart physical therapist. She is so smart, in fact, that she earned a seven-year degree in six. In science. The only ancestors in my family who knew anything about science used that knowledge to make moonshine. And, to be honest, they didn’t realize science had anything to do with fermenting.

Nicole, also a terrifically compassionate person, has a particularly tender heart for older patients. She loves their stories, appreciates their wisdom, and treats them with the respectful healthcare they have earned.

“I have a patient at the nursing home who is there for rehabilitation for a few weeks. She is so sweet. Her name is Mrs. Wanda Parks and she is one of your biggest fans. Would you stop by and meet her one day?”

Here’s how it happened: With my hair pulled back in a ponytail, no makeup other than lipstick and mascara, and dressed in jeans and a sweater, I popped by the nursing home.

Several of the women were in the recreation room, putting a puzzle together. Nicole walked over, put her arm around one of the women and said, “Mrs. Parks, I have someone I want you to meet.”

When this handsome, stately woman with thick gray hair turned her head and saw me, surprise and delight fluttered over her face.

“Oh, my!! It’s Ronda!”